How to grab and throw in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Grabbing and throwing are both very powerful tools in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, if not every fighting game.

This new Nickelodeon fighting game was recently released by Ludosity Games and Fair Play Games, and it has been receiving positive reviews. The game takes some heavy influence from the Super Smash Bros franchise with its mechanics, including grabbing and throwing. It is playable on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

How can Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl players perform grabs and throws?

To perform a grab on another character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the player must press the right trigger along with the light quick attack button at the same time. For players on the Nintendo Switch, that would be the R and A buttons.

Super Smash Bros players may be familiar with this action, since it’s similar to how they perform a shield grab in those games.

Once grabbed, a player can move around with the opponent. They can even jump, but they cannot double jump. The opponent is essentially stunned for a while when in this position.

To throw an opponent in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, players simply need to push any of the attack buttons. This will send the opponent in a direction, potentially hurdling them off stage or into another move for a combo.

The reason grabbing is so important in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and many other fighting games is that it beats shielding. Characters can shield themselves from opponents' damage, but it will still leave them vulnerable to grabs.

This creates what is known as the fighting game triangle. Shields beat attacks, whereas grabbing beats shielding and attacking in turn beats out grab attempts. This concept is almost universal to all fighting games, including Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, DragonBall Z Fighters, etc.

Much of the competitive play is centered around this triangle. Therefore, if Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl players want to win a couple of extra online matches, they can grab when they predict their opponent to shield, and get off some big damage.

