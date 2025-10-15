How to do Griddy celebration in EA FC 26

The Griddy celebration in EA FC 26 is among the most recognizable in the game. The celebratory dance has been a fan-favorite ever since it first arrived in FIFA 22. Unfortunately, EA Sports does not give the celebration by default. Instead, you need to have completed a prior challenge for it.

Players who completed the Griddy to Glory Cup challenge from FC 25 received the celebration in FC 26 on October 14, 2025. Even if they didn't, there's fortunately another way to get it.

In this article, we will talk about how to do the Griddy celebration in EA FC 26. Read on to learn more.

A complete guide to perform the Griddy celebration in EA FC 26

Here's how to perform the Griddy celebration in EA FC 26 if you unlocked it via the Griddy to Glory Cup challenge in FC 25:

How to perform Griddy celebration on PlayStation

Press and hold R2 on your controller.

Flick the right stick up twice.

How to perform Griddy celebration on Xbox

Press and hold the right trigger button on your controller.

Flick the right stick up twice.

Do note that if you have not unlocked the Griddy celebration from EA FC 25 cup challenge, the controls will make the scorer perform Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic sleep celebration that was popularized during his second stint at Manchester United.

Fortunately, there is a way to perform the Griddy celebration without unlocking it from FC 25. If you score a goal with Anthony Elanga for Newcastle United outside the Ultimate Team mode, he will perform the Griddy celebration. This is possible because this is Anthony Elanga's signature celebration. At the moment, he's the only player who can perform this move in the game if you didn't complete the prior challenge in FC 25.

