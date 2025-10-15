How to do Griddy celebration in EA FC 26

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 15, 2025 13:40 GMT
Griddy celebration in EA FC 26
How to perform Griddy celebration in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

The Griddy celebration in EA FC 26 is among the most recognizable in the game. The celebratory dance has been a fan-favorite ever since it first arrived in FIFA 22. Unfortunately, EA Sports does not give the celebration by default. Instead, you need to have completed a prior challenge for it.

Players who completed the Griddy to Glory Cup challenge from FC 25 received the celebration in FC 26 on October 14, 2025. Even if they didn't, there's fortunately another way to get it.

In this article, we will talk about how to do the Griddy celebration in EA FC 26. Read on to learn more.

A complete guide to perform the Griddy celebration in EA FC 26

Here's how to perform the Griddy celebration in EA FC 26 if you unlocked it via the Griddy to Glory Cup challenge in FC 25:

How to perform Griddy celebration on PlayStation

  • Press and hold R2 on your controller.
  • Flick the right stick up twice.

How to perform Griddy celebration on Xbox

  • Press and hold the right trigger button on your controller.
  • Flick the right stick up twice.
youtube-cover
Do note that if you have not unlocked the Griddy celebration from EA FC 25 cup challenge, the controls will make the scorer perform Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic sleep celebration that was popularized during his second stint at Manchester United.

Fortunately, there is a way to perform the Griddy celebration without unlocking it from FC 25. If you score a goal with Anthony Elanga for Newcastle United outside the Ultimate Team mode, he will perform the Griddy celebration. This is possible because this is Anthony Elanga's signature celebration. At the moment, he's the only player who can perform this move in the game if you didn't complete the prior challenge in FC 25.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
