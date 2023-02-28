How to grow plants in Sons of the Forest

Like its predecessor, Sons of the Forest is a survival game set on a stranded island inhabited by dangerous cannibals. Players can build bases, craft weapons and tools, scrounge for resources, and hunt animals in this sequel.

The player's hunger is one of the most important things to keep in check. To stay alive, one must constantly satiate their hunger and thirst in the game. While there are many animals to hunt, and players can even cannibalize their enemies with no penalties to stay full, they can also grow and harvest plants.

Players will need to get seeds to start planting in Sons of the Forest

Seeds can be picked up from various sources in Sons of the Forest, most notably from plants and flowers. When picking berries and such, players can receive seeds along with them.

Survivors will need planting beds to plant these seeds. They can be found in the build menu under the gardening section. Players can build a standing planter or a wall planter, depending on their needs. As the name suggests, the wall planter needs to be built on a wall so, even if it costs less resources than the standing planter.

Once the desired planter is selected and placed in the relevant spot, players must put sticks on it to finish building it. The standing bed costs 16 sticks, and the wall planter costs 13.

Interacting with a completely built planter will bring up a menu from which seeds can be picked for planting. Unfortunately, in Sons of the Forest, only one type of seed can be planted in each planter. An axe can be used to remove those plants.

After two or three days, plants should fully grow and be ready for harvest. Players can walk up to them and interact to harvest, at which point they will start to grow again. Plants are a great source of renewable food. However, they don't grow as efficiently in cold weather and snowy climates. It is best to rely on hunting and other food sources during those seasons.

Players can also grow medicinal plants like Aloe Vera and Yarrow to make healing mixtures. Chicory and Devil's Club can make mixtures that restore energy and stamina points.

It is a good idea to have multiple planting beds growing various plants depending on the player's needs. It might also be a good idea to have a well-defended base before investing too much into them, as invading mobs can destroy them.

Sons of the Forest is a first-person survival game that has caught the eye of many. It incorporates horror elements into the game by making the player face off against unnerving cannibals and other surprises.

The game boasts a four times larger map than the previous one and also introduces companions for players to command in-game. The game is still in early access, and interested parties can pick it up and play it on the PC.

Poll : 0 votes