How to guide Gouba to collect the Fish in Genshin Impact

Paper Shadow A-Forging is a Genshin Impact 4.4 Lantern Rite event that many players enjoy. In this game mode, they have to use Guoba and Yuegui to collect different food ingredients to complete challenges. There are two puzzles called Sealed Flavors of the Sea and Juicy, Just Juicy, where they must collect Fish to collect your rewards.

Completion of these two puzzle stages will reward you with Festive Fevers, Primogems, and many more. In this article, we will guide players on how they can solve these in Genshin Impact 4.4 Paper Shadow A-Forging event.

Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging: Sealed Flavors of the Sea

Third puzzle in-game POV (Image via HoYoverse)

Sealed Flavors of the Sea is the third puzzle of the Genshin Impact 4.4 paper theater event. Follow these steps to solve it:

Move one step to the left and two steps down.

Move right to push the box once.

Return to the wooden cart.

Move one step to the right and two steps down.

Move right to push the box thrice and obtain the key.

Move two steps to the left.

Move down to collect Fish.

Completing this stage will reward you with 50 Festive Fever, 20 Primogems, 30000 Mora, and 3 Nagadus Emerald Fragments.

Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging: Juicy, Just Juicy

Juicy, Just Juicy is the ninth Paper Shadow A-Forging event in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. As you would expect from the last puzzle of the event, it is very tricky to solve with multiple obstacles to clear and keys to collect.

Solution for blue key (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to collect the blue key:

Switch to Yuegui.

Move one step to the right.

Move down to collect the blue key.

Return to the wooden cart.

Next, you will use Guoba to change Yuegui and the box's position to collect the green key.

Solution for green key (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to execute this in Genshin Impact:

Move two steps to the right.

Move down to push the box twice.

Return to the wooden cart.

Move left and two steps down.

Move left to push Yuegui's cart once.

Return to the wooden cart.

From here, switch to Yuegui and push the box to obtain the green key. For the last key, you will have to change the starting position of Gouba and Yuegui to make it happen.

Solution for red key (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow this step-by-step guide to execute this:

Move Gouba two steps right and two steps down.

Move left to push Yuegui's cart once.

Return to the wooden cart and switch to Yeugui.

Move left and two steps up.

Move right to push Gouba's box once.

Move up and then right to collect the key.

Once again, you will have to change Guoba and Yuegui's starting positions so both can reach the Fish.

Move their starting position multiple times (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown in the image above, start with Gouba and bring her closer to the fish. Switch to Yuegui and move Gouba's cart further away; this will allow Gouba to push Yuegui's cart closer to the fish. Lastly, control both the animals to catch the fish and complete the challenge.

Completion of this paper theater puzzle will be rewarded with 50 Festive Fever, 20 Primogems, six Hero's Wits, and a recipe blueprint.

For more information and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.