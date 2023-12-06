How to hack in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora using SID?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora provides a plethora of equipment to aid you in your fight against the RDA's human settlers. Your Na'vi warrior also has a few devices in their arsenal that will aid you in exploring the various areas of Pandora. SID, or System Interrogation Device, is one of these gadgets that allows you to hack various electronics in the game.

This article explains how to use the SID gadget in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Obtaining the SID, or System Interrogation Device, in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

The game is set a few years after the events of the first Avatar movie (Image via Ubisoft/ TheRadBrad)

You obtain the SID as part of the first main quest and prologue mission, Welcome to the Resistance. After you heal the Na'vi called So'lek in the RDA Fueling Station, he will instruct you to go to a resistance camp. On your way there, you will encounter a scientist called Alexander Tremayne.

This is a human scientist sympathetic to the Na'vi cause for freedom. He will hand you over the SID or System Interrogation Device. After you get this gadget, he will ask for your help fixing some faulty power boxes. This tutorial is on using the SID gadget in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Hacking using the SID gadget

You can use the device to track specific terminals in enemy outposts. Equip the SID and activate it to search for nearby wires. Following these wires will lead you to a terminal, which you can turn off through a rather entertaining minigame.

After connecting to any terminal or hackable point, your goal is to move a cursor from its starting point to the finish line before time runs out. Keep in mind that these will be easy at first but will become more difficult as the game goes on.

Certain foes or things, such as mechanical guards that patrol RDA outposts or the turrets erected throughout these camps, might be difficult to defeat due to their tough armor plating. The SID is highly effective against them.

You can either disable them with a single hack or set up numerous hacks that will turn the enemies off after a certain amount of time. But be cautious because it takes a while to breach their defenses, and you are vulnerable during this time. While hacking foes, stealth will be your best option.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will be released a few hours later on December 7, 2023. You can check out this article if you are interested in knowing about the various editions and how to pre-order the game.

For more related content, news, and guides, follow Sportskeeda