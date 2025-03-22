Many of you enthusiastic alchemists may wonder how you can heal in Atelier Yumia so that you can tackle the frequent monster encounters. Despite being much cozier than typical JRPGs, the latest entry in the Atelier series has some difficulty when it comes to you and your teammates fighting the monsters. Healing is essential, as it can allow you to come out of sticky situations.

Ad

This article will take a look at the various methods you can use to heal in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

How to heal in Atelier Yumia

Healing in Atelier Yumia can be done by two methods - one during combat and one outside of that. You must, however, progress significantly during the first chapter, at least till you find the Atelier and unlock synthesis. Once you do that, you can craft Woodland Remedy, the common healing potion you use to recover HP during combat.

Ad

Trending

During the initial part of the game, you will also unlock Simple Synthesis, which you can turn on using your Radial Menu (Left Button on Controllers and Q on Keyboard and Mouse). Here, you can craft Bandages that allow you to heal outside of combat. Below, we have detailed how to heal in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

1) Outside of Combat

Bandages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, KOEI TECMO)

You can open your Exploration Bag from your Radial Menu. If you have crafted Bandages using the Simple Synthesis system, you can use them to heal the entire party. The best part about this system is that you don't need to individually heal your party member — using one bandage will provide Health Points to your entire squad.

Ad

Also Read: Atelier Yumia Game mechanics explored

Make sure to craft bandages in abundance, as it will be the main method that you will be relying on to heal yourself.

2) During combat

Potions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, KOEI TECMO)

You can heal yourself during combat using certain potions that you can only craft via the Synthesis system. You can create items like Woodland Remedy using Alchemy and equip them onto your characters. Once you have crafted the item, pause the game and go to the Support Items tab. Here, you can equip the crafted potions.

If you need healing during any combat encounters, you can use your Defend/Heal button to bring a sub-menu where you can find the Woodland Remedy potion. Consume them to heal in Atelier Yumia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.