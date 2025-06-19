A question that many people have asked is how to heal in RAIDOU Remastered. Obviously, you got your healing items and medicines, but at times while exploring the Dark Realm, that might not suffice. The game provides a few avenues to heal yourself in case you are low on HP, restoring items for yourself and your demon familiars.
This article will cover all of the methods that you can use to heal in RAIDOU Remastered.
All methods to heal in RAIDOU Remastered
In RAIDOU Remastered, you will be able to heal using the following methods:
1) Medicine
Medicine is the most standard way to heal yourself in RAIDOU Remastered. While fighting enemies, press up on your D-Pad or 3 on your Keyboard to use items. Select the medicine and use it on either Raidou or any of the demons who might be low.
Medicines are consumables and won't automatically replenish. Visit various merchants or explore the world to obtain more of the items before you run out and find yourself in hot water during the combat scenarios.
Nakisawame
Nakisawame is an allied demon whom you can find the the Dark Realm. Approach her to receive healing if you need it. Unlike the original, she heals you for free in RAIDOU Remastered.
Spells
Spells like Dia have been one of the cornerstones of the Shin Megami Tensei series. Your allied demons can use this spell to restore lost HP for themselves or for Raidou. It is ideal to bring certain demons who can provide supporting spells, like Dia, to battles.
Goumaden
Another method to heal in RAIDOU Remastered is by visiting the Goumaden. Activate a Dragon's Fount, the beam-like structures found in the Dark Realm. Goumaden not only allows you to heal and restore MP but also lets you perform Demon Fusions.
However, using the healing services in Goumaden is quite costly, and it is better to use them only during emergency sessions.
Narumi Detective Agency
If you need a heal in RAIDOU Remastered while exploring the city, head up to your base at the Narumi Detective Agency and rest. Doing so will restore HP, MP, and revive fallen demons. It is free of cost, so you don't have to worry much.
