How to hide the build version watermark in Baldur's Gate 3?

The build version watermark denotes the game's current version in Baldur's Gate 3. Although this watermark helps identify patches, updates, build numbers, and IDs, it hinders the gameplay experience. The watermark is displayed underneath the map at the top right corner of the screen. Players had seen this imprint in the game's early access and hoped for a change in the full release. However, things stayed the same even after the launch.

There are two ways to eliminate this problem: add a mod, or press a button from the keyboard. Remember, you cannot remove the build version watermark in this RPG game, but you can hide it. This article details how you can conceal it in Baldur's Gate 3.

Methods to hide the build version watermark in Baldur's Gate 3

How to disable UHD (Image via Larian Studios)

You can conceal the build version text in Baldur's Gate 3 by disabling UHD. You can press the F10 button from your keyboard to do so. This button allows you to turn off any UI elements on the screen temporarily. Although it helps avoid watermarks while taking screenshots, disabling the game's UHD hides dialogs and other essential text. That said, you can use this method to take a clean screenshot and enjoy cutscenes without them.

The other method to hide the version text is by using a mod. Modifications will alter the gameplay, and it is advised to use them at your discretion. The Nexus Mods host Djmr's Improved UI, a mod to improve usability, which helps remove version text from in-game screens.

Here is the link to download the Djmr's Improved UI from the Nexus Mods website.

https://www.nexusmods.com/baldursgate3/mods/366

Any of the given two methods can help you hide the build version watermark. Those who do not want to use mods can use the first method, and others can use modification to enhance other UI elements.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Notes: HOTFIX #1

UI Patch notes (Image via Larian Studios)

The latest patch notes released on August 4, 2023, focus on various bugs, UI fixes, game balance, and more. Here is a list:

Resolved issues in cinematic dialogues when listening in.

Half-orcs, dragonborn, and half-elves character models will update correctly in the character sheet when unequipping armor.

Resolved problems with prepared spells during Level Up when multiclassing.

Hide the version number during dialogs.

Addressed split-screen cinematics displaying sampling artifacts.

These UI changes in the patch notes fix various issues, including the option to hide the version text during dialogs.