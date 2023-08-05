How to host a private lobby in Payday 3 closed beta?

Payday 3 is now available in the closed beta phase, gaining admiration from its devoted fans for its fascinating crime-of-life gameplay. The game's adrenaline-fueled high-stakes heists, along with enhanced graphics and improved gameplay mechanics, have maintained the popularity and standard set by its predecessor, Payday 2. However, players want private match options to maintain a more regulated gaming experience, as they don't want random people entering their sessions.

This article will explore how to make a private lobby in Payday 3. While there is no official option for this feature, there is a glitch circulating in the community that can be tried, although its applicability may vary.

Exploring Payday 3 closed beta private lobby hosting

Payday 3 closed beta focuses mostly on meeting technical goals and enhancing game performance, optimizing gaming mechanics, and assuring smooth operation. Players can play the game in the closed beta; however, it will prioritize collecting useful inputs and data to improve the game's overall performance rather than displaying its entire range of features.

One feature the fanbase is missing is the option to host private lobbies. This allows players to create an exclusive lobby where random players cannot join and is limited to invitees.

A Reddit user named darkie_190 spotted a probable glitch in the Payday 3 closed beta, despite the lack of an official private lobby option. By turning off the crossplay option and briefly disconnecting from the internet before reconnecting, one can then go and join a lobby. This allows them to create private sessions without worrying about random players joining or entering someone else's lobby.

However, as mentioned by the Reddit user, the glitch works for Xbox users. Furthermore, since this bug is an unexpected consequence of the current beta version, it may not work for all users. This is the only technique available right now for fans to create private lobbies, so it's worth a shot.

According to Starbreeze Studios' official statement, the final release of Payday 3, set to be released on September 21, 2023, will have the option to create a public or private lobby. With the closed beta concluding on August 7, players will only have a short opportunity to try creating private lobbies via glitches. Users are instead encouraged to engage in the beta version, taking advantage of its distinct gameplay and adrenaline-pumping heists.

Players may try establishing parties with friends to decrease the number of random players and allow for a more regulated and exciting gaming experience.

This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: pic.twitter.com/EtWTFaYgtI The PAYDAY 3 Technical BETA is here!This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: paydaythegame.com/payday3/beta/

The information provided above is all that players need to know about hosting a private session in the title's closed beta. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related news and updates.