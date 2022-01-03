"How do I fly this?": Aris hilariously blows attempt at flying an airplane in Call of Duty: Warzone

Twitch streamer Aris “AvoidingThePuddle” Bakhtanians was involved in a hilarious mishap when he tried to fly an airplane during a recent COD: Warzone stream.

Aris was driving around while playing COD: Warzone when he came across an airplane. The streamer had never flown a plane in-game before and initially struggled to even use the mounted gun.

Aris eventually tried to fly the airplane after figuring out the controls. However, the streamer ended up crashing straight into another airplane and died.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Welcome to the tropical island of Caldera 🌋 – a new Get your bags packed and have your Molotov cocktails in hand 🍹Welcome to the tropical island of Caldera 🌋 – a new #Warzone Pacific map available at the start of Season One along with the classic favorite Rebirth Island. 👇 (thread) Get your bags packed and have your Molotov cocktails in hand 🍹Welcome to the tropical island of Caldera 🌋 – a new #Warzone Pacific map available at the start of Season One along with the classic favorite Rebirth Island. 👇 (thread) https://t.co/y3L8tjF5LT

Aris ends up blowing himself up after trying to fly airplane during COD: Warzone live stream

Aris was in the middle of a COD: Warzone match during a recent live stream. The streamer was driving around in a jeep when he came across an airplane and decided to give flying it a shot.

Airplanes are a recent addition to COD: Warzone as part of the Warzone Pacific update. They allow players to travel quickly across the map, track enemy locations, and engage in dogfights.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



Over 6 square kilometers of lush island to explore with hundreds of new POIs, Airplanes, Anti-Aircraft Guns, tons of new Weapons, and so much more!



The fun is just getting started! 🧳🛩️💥 🌋 Welcome to Caldera, the third chapter of #Warzone ! 🏝️Over 6 square kilometers of lush island to explore with hundreds of new POIs, Airplanes, Anti-Aircraft Guns, tons of new Weapons, and so much more!The fun is just getting started! 🧳🛩️💥 🌋 Welcome to Caldera, the third chapter of #Warzone! 🏝️Over 6 square kilometers of lush island to explore with hundreds of new POIs, Airplanes, Anti-Aircraft Guns, tons of new Weapons, and so much more!The fun is just getting started! 🧳🛩️💥 🌋 https://t.co/vC4xxGNmar

While airplanes can easily be taken down using an anti-aircraft gun, Aris found himself crashing into another plane when he tried to fly one. The streamer was initially surprised when he used the plane’s gun:

“An Airplane? I can’t do it. I can’t f***ing do this. Oh my god, is this my gun? It’s my gun?”

While Aris seemed to be impressed with the in-built gun he forgot that its his first time flying a plane in Warzone. He struggled with the controls right from the get-go and ended up crashing straight into another airplane:

“How do I fly this? Push? Okay, ahhh. He, you guys know how to fly an airplane?”

Needless to say, Aris ended up killing himself and was captured.

Also Read Article Continues below

Aris is a Tekken streamer who regularly plays other games as well. He streams on Twitch under the name “AvoidingThePuddle” and currently has 384k followers on the platform. Aris regularly plays other games as well, including GTA V, COD: Black Ops, Dark Souls and Resident Evil 7.

Edited by Danyal Arabi