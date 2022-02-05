How to import Neuron app decks to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Besides Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a secondary app called Neuron, and it will let players transfer their decks into Master Duel. Neuron is a Yu-Gi-Oh companion app used in tournaments, casual duels, and more. It can keep track of life totals, roll the dice, and hold your decks.

Players can build or download decks through the Neuron app, and these can also be found in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel with just a little effort.

Import a deck into Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel through Neuron

It's important to note that these decks do not immediately go into a player's collection of decks. Signing into the same Konami account also helps, but if someone did not do it this way, it's not going to stop them from finding a deck on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

First, the deck needs to be in Neuron. For that, a player has to download the Neuron Yu-Gi-Oh app through their mobile device. From there, the steps are pretty simple.

Importing a deck

Click the "decks" tab, and pick the deck the player wishes to import.

Click the "edit" button.

Click the tag to the left of the "Main" button.

Turn the "Privacy settings" button "on".

Give the deck a thumbnail, preferably an important monster in the deck.

Add a Category or two to the deck. Up to five can be registered. This is to make it easily noticeable. A "tag" can also be added this way.

Hit the back arrow, and hit "save".

Finding the deck in Master Duel

In Master Duel, click "Deck".

Click "Public Deck Search".

Search for a card that is in the deck.

The player can also select category/tags in the filter tab.

Select the deck desired.

Click "Copy deck".

It can be confusing at first, but Neuron can really help a player import decks into the game (Image via Konami)

That is why the tags are essential. If someone else is uploading a similar deck around the same time, the tags the duelist used are visible on the screen.

If the player does not click on the tag icon to make the deck public, it will not show up at all in the game. Users of the Neuron app can also download the decks they searched for in the app, not just decks they’ve created.

Using these steps, a player can import a deck from Neuron into the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel app. To play the deck, that player must own all of the cards in Master Duel as well, though.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar