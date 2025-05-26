How do you improve Affinity in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time?

Affinity in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is a core part of building a strong team. The better your bond with your Buddies, the stronger and more useful they become. They’ll hit harder, gather faster, and even give you cool rewards like clothes and buffs. However, it’s not as quick as it sounds, and if you don’t keep at it, it will take a long time to max out your Affinity with the Buddies.

Here is how you can increase Affinity in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

Methods to improve Affinity in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Engaging in battles in dungeons with friends (Image via LEVEL5 Inc)

Talk to your Buddies at the Base Camp – every single day

Your buddies don’t just stand around at camp for decoration. You need to go up and talk to them every day if you want to gradually increase Affinity in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time. It might not seem like much per chat, but over time, it adds up. You’ll find them walking around the island, usually near your house or by the main hubs.

Don't skip a day, especially if you're focusing on someone specific. This is the simplest method, but it accumulates quickly if you're consistent.

Give Buddies gifts to increase Affinity in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Not every Buddy will accept a gift at all times, and not every gift provides the same Affinity boost. Each Buddy has their preferences based on their Class. So, if you're handing out random junk, don’t expect results. Instead, match the gift to what they care about.

Complete Buddy Requests

Sometimes, your Buddies will ask you to make or bring them something. These are Buddy Requests — hands down the best way to boost Affinity quickly. These requests can be for crafted gear, gathered items, or even built structures.

Do not ignore them. They pop up occasionally, and dealing with them leads to much greater progress than merely talking with or walking around the Buddies.

Add Buddies to your party and travel with them

To manage your party, visit Boyle at the Guild. He’ll allow you to switch members easily (Image via LEVEL5 Inc)

If you want a Buddy to level up their Affinity passively, just have them in your party. However, note that this is a slow method. You’ll get a bit of a boost just from them tagging along as you fight, gather, or explore, but it's not enough alone. This approach works best when you stack it with other methods. So, even if they’re in your party, don't forget to still talk to them at camp, give them gifts, and check for requests.

Where to get Buddies and why it matters

You’ll acquire Buddies naturally while progressing through the story, as well as by exploring or defeating certain bosses. Many players forget that you can discover new ones simply by checking around or overcoming challenging fights. The more Buddies you accumulate, the more you can rotate them and enhance Affinity in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time across the board. Moreover, having more of them at your Base Camp aids in development when trying to improve your Island Rating.

Why bother increasing Affinity in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time?

Maxing out Affinity isn’t just about seeing full hearts. When a Buddy gets close to you, they start providing perks — extra health, attack power, stamina, and in some cases, special combat or gathering skills that are tied to their Class. You’ll even unlock special items from them, including clothing sets. These aren’t just cosmetic; some of them help in fights or with Life skills.

You can check how close you are with a Buddy by heading into the Party Formation menu and looking under their name. Hearts will fill up over time, and once they’re full, it means that specific Buddy’s Affinity has been maxed out.

Quick heads-up on Buddy Classes

While it’s cool to bring anyone you like, some Buddies are simply better suited for specific tasks. Paladins and Mercenaries excel in combat. Anglers assist with fishing. Gatherers expedite resource collection.

Be smart about which Buddies you choose based on your activities. If you want their Affinity to increase quicker, keep bringing them along on trips they are suited for.

If you keep forgetting to chat, missing gift opportunities, or overlooking requests, don’t expect quick progress. Affinity in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time doesn’t cap until Level 50+ for many Buddies, so you’ll need to stay on top of it daily.

That's all you need to know regarding increasing Affinity in Fantasy Life: i The Girl Who Steals Time.

