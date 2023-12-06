How to improve your aim and accuracy in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

PUBG Mobile is one of the most exciting and competitive mobile shooting games in recent years. Its challenging mechanics and intense gameplay necessitate fast thinking, accuracy, and precision. Improving your aim and accuracy is critical for gaining a competitive advantage and winning encounters, regardless of your level of experience.

This article will go over some of the important techniques for improving your aim and accuracy in PUBG Mobile.

How to enhance your PUBG Mobile aim and accuracy in December 2023

1) Sensitivity settings

It is critical to fine-tune your sensitivity settings for precision aiming. Find the right balance for your playing style. Lower sensitivity can improve long-range accuracy, while higher sensitivity helps with quick reactions in close-quarters fighting.

Begin by experimenting with the sensitivity of your camera, ADS sensitivity, and gyroscope. Many players prefer a lower camera sensitivity for greater targeting control. ADS sensitivity can be increased somewhat to allow for faster corrections while aiming below sights. The sensitivity of the gyroscope, however, is a personal decision.

Reassess and fine-tune your sensitivity levels regularly based on your evolving gameplay and preferences. It may take some time to reach the sweet spot, so be patient and try little changes at first.

2) Recoil control

Recoil management is critical for hitting bullets to precise targets, especially when firing continuously. Learn the recoil patterns of the most popular PUBG Mobile weapons. Distinct weapons have distinct recoil characteristics, and learning how to control them can help you increase your accuracy significantly.

Shoot against a wall on the training grounds to practice recoil control and observe the recoil pattern. Pull your crosshair in the opposite direction of the recoil accordingly to keep your bullets on target.

3) Crosshair placement and pre-aiming in PUBG Mobile

Improving your aim requires more than just mastering flick shots and recoil control; it also calls for strategic positioning and awareness. Make sure your crosshair is at head level and pointing in the direction you expect your adversaries to appear. This shortens the distance your crosshair must travel to acquire targets, providing you a split-second advantage in reacting to opponents.

Understanding your surroundings and predicting enemy movements will allow you to pre-aim and increase your chances of landing precise strikes. Determine opponent locations using auditory cues. Understanding your surroundings and predicting enemy movements will allow you to pre-aim and increase your chances of landing precise strikes.

Consistent practice and a willingness to adapt your playstyle will contribute to noticeable improvements over time.

[Please note that PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.]