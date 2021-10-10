How to improve FPS in Battlefield 2042

The Battlefield 2042 open beta is available for EA Play members and those who have the game pre-ordered.
It is common for PC games, especially in beta periods or right after launch, to have performance issues that need to be fixed with a patch. Battlefield 2042 players have mentioned some problems with frame drops and more.
Until some sort of stabilization is delivered by EA, you will have to fiddle with the in-game settings to achieve the most frames per second that your computer can handle.
Improving FPS on Battlefield 2042
Battlefield 2042 can be a chaotic mess in multiplayer. Explosives, gunshots, vehicles, and other players will constantly fill your screen and can eat away at your PC.
If you are running into issues with lag or frame dropping, hop into the graphical and performance settings. You'll find these in the pause menu of Battlefield 2042 alongside controls and more.
First, here are the minimum system requirements for Battlefield 2042:
- Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 6600K
- Memory: 8 GB
- Video Memory: 4 GB
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560
- DirectX: 12
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster
- Hard-Drive Space: 100 GB
Next, let's take a look at what the different settings should be if you want to ensure maximum FPS:
- Field of View: 65-80
- Vehicle 3P Field of View: 25-40
- ADS Field of View: Off
- Brightness: 50-60
- High Dynamic Range: Off
- Motion Blur: 0
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Film Grain: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Lens Distortion: Off
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Texture Filtering: Medium
- Lighting Quality: Low
- Effects Quality: Low
- Post-Process Quality: Low
- Mesh Quality: Low
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Undergrowth Quality: Low
- Antialiasing Post-Processing: TAA Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
- Future Frame Rendering: On
- Vertical Sync: Off
- High Fidelity Objects Amount: Low
Those are the graphical and performance settings that will increase your FPS in Battlefield 2042. Of course, every system is different so feel free to tweak them to your liking and see what works best.