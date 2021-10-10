How to improve FPS in Battlefield 2042

The Battlefield 2042 open beta is available for EA Play members and those who have the game pre-ordered.

It is common for PC games, especially in beta periods or right after launch, to have performance issues that need to be fixed with a patch. Battlefield 2042 players have mentioned some problems with frame drops and more.

Until some sort of stabilization is delivered by EA, you will have to fiddle with the in-game settings to achieve the most frames per second that your computer can handle.

Improving FPS on Battlefield 2042

The settings menu in Battlefield 2042. (Image via Electronic Arts)

Battlefield 2042 can be a chaotic mess in multiplayer. Explosives, gunshots, vehicles, and other players will constantly fill your screen and can eat away at your PC.

If you are running into issues with lag or frame dropping, hop into the graphical and performance settings. You'll find these in the pause menu of Battlefield 2042 alongside controls and more.

First, here are the minimum system requirements for Battlefield 2042:

Operating System : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 6600K

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 6600K Memory : 8 GB

: 8 GB Video Memory : 4 GB

: 4 GB Graphics Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560 DirectX : 12

: 12 Online Connection Requirements : 512 Kbps or faster

: 512 Kbps or faster Hard-Drive Space: 100 GB

Next, let's take a look at what the different settings should be if you want to ensure maximum FPS:

Field of View: 65-80

65-80 Vehicle 3P Field of View: 25-40

25-40 ADS Field of View: Off

Off Brightness: 50-60

50-60 High Dynamic Range: Off

Off Motion Blur: 0

0 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Lens Distortion: Off

Off Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering: Medium

Medium Lighting Quality: Low

Low Effects Quality: Low

Low Post-Process Quality: Low

Low Mesh Quality: Low

Low Terrain Quality: Medium

Medium Undergrowth Quality: Low

Low Antialiasing Post-Processing: TAA Low

TAA Low Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scale: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Future Frame Rendering: On

On Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Fidelity Objects Amount: Low

Those are the graphical and performance settings that will increase your FPS in Battlefield 2042. Of course, every system is different so feel free to tweak them to your liking and see what works best.

