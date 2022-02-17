How to increase Concentration in Horizon Forbidden West

Concentration is one of the most important mechanics in Horizon Forbidden West, the same way that it was in the previous game. Concentration stats allow players to slow down time as they aim with their ranged weapons, making precision shots during combat far easier.

With that said, Concentration starts out differently than it did in the first game. Aloy will begin the game with minimal focus stats, so players won't need to worry about earning the skill. However, the stats start out fairly low and players will have a few different ways to increase their focus stats within Horizon Forbidden West.

Concentration can be increased in Horizon Forbidden West through various methods

Use concentration to zoom (Image via PlayStation)

There are different ways to increase Concentration stats in Horizon Forbidden West, but one of the main methods is to use skill points. The skill point system and the subsequent trees work differently than they did in Zero Dawn. To get an increase in the focus stats in the game, players will need to focus their skill points and their efforts in the Hunter tree. Other trees will be centered on different play styles and weapons, all of which don't include focus.

In the Hunter skill tree, there will be active and passive abilities that connect the tree. Many of the passive skills in the tree will be centered around focus, and players can quickly gain some Concentration stats by investing some points there. Those passives will increase the focus' duration, recharge rate, and the meter's size.

Another great way to increase focus is by getting armors with certain bonuses applied to them. Armors can boost stats such as stealth, melee damage, and ranged capabilities. In this case, players will want to invest their efforts in earning armors that boost the Concentration that Aloy possesses even further. But if players don't want to wait, there's a third method that can be used right away.

Increase Concentration through the settings in Horizon Forbidden West

For those who don't want to wait, Concentration can be increased by going directly to the settings menu within the game. There are accessibility options that give players some control over the speed of mechanics within Horizon Forbidden West.

Another example of this function is the Weapon Wheel slow down speed, which can be adjusted based on a player's style. In terms of customization, Forbidden West has plenty of options, especially for a console exclusive. More may even be made available as the game continues to receive updates.

