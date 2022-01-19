How to increase FPS and performance in God of War on PC

The PC release of God of War has players experiencing it like never before with amazing graphical and performance possibilities.

Of course, not all computers are built the same. Not everyone has the time, money, or accessibility to put together a high-end PC like you'll find popular streamers and content creators using.

Most PCs should be able to handle God of War well. A few tweaks to the settings should boost the frames per second and deliver a performance that works best for your rig.

How to get higher FPS and better performance in God of War

Minimum system requirements

First and foremost, you will want to make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements for God of War. The game isn't too demanding, so meeting the following requirements shouldn't be an issue.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD R9 290X (4 GB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 70 GB available space

That will play the game at 30 FPS and 720p. If your PC doesn't meet the minimum, you will run into many performance problems like skipping, frames dropping, and awful visuals.

Update drivers

Players have mentioned that God of War runs awful and even crashes at times on older drivers. Updating your NVIDIA or AMD graphics card drivers is essential in boosting FPS and performance.

The 511.23 NVIDIA driver is the version you should be running and the Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.11 is the most up-to-date to accommodate the game. Both can be downloaded directly from the NVIDIA and AMD websites.

Adjust settings

Next is to adjust the in-game settings if you encounter performance issues. Sometimes you need to lower things for games to run smoothly rather than looking their best.

Shadows : Original

: Original Atmospherics : Low

: Low Anisotropic Filtering : Original

: Original Ambient Occlusion : Original

: Original Model Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Reflections: Ultra

Surprisingly, model quality and texture quality have minimal impact on performance and FPS. Keeping them high and changing the other options will have things looking and running as sharp as possible with no setbacks.

Edited by Srijan Sen