God of War PC’s best settings for high FPS

God of War PC has hit, and the 2018 game looks as gorgeous as ever. The PC release is based on the enhanced PlayStation 5, so the potential for a high-quality experience is high. As it's a visually demanding game, having the right settings is important for a smooth gameplay experience in God of War PC.

Players do not need an RTX 3070 or 3080 to play God of War, but the most ideal settings have been determined so everyone can enjoy the game at high FPS.

The ideal God of War PC settings

As far as the game presets go, there isn’t a sizeable difference between High and Ultra, though there is some significant difference between Original and Ultra. The closest to perfect settings for the average player are listed below.

What settings should you use?

Texture Quality: High

Model Quality: High

Anisotropic Filtering: High

Shadows: High

Reflections: Original

Atmospherics: Original

Shadows are one of the biggest performance changes in God of War PC and can look like a blurry mess, so keeping them at High is most ideal. If the player is getting serious framerate or performance drops, reducing these to Original can help.

Atmospheric settings are also one of the biggest game-changers for performance. Leaving these at Original doesn’t hurt the visual display and offers a major increase in frame rate. Sure, players can run the game on Ultra if they meet the requirements, but a mix of High and Original gets the best results.

Players do not need a powerful graphics card, but older CPUs and RAM may make the gameplay suffer. Games like God of War need a better resolution than frame rate, though we do want 60 FPS. An RTX 3070 can hit 60 fps at 4k for maximum quality visuals.

God of War PC does also feature Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution as upscaling tools. Players should consider these, depending on what graphics card they have. Not everyone will use these, but the upscaling is worth mentioning.

DLSS and AMD's FSR upscaling

DLSS allows for some serious upscaling, though this depends on what graphics card is being used. Ultimately, DLSS does a lot of the lifting for your graphics card and most people who use it stick to Quality or Balanced settings. These get the average set-ups most bang for their buck. However, the setting needs an RTX card to function.

AMD’s Super Resolution works with any graphics card and has comparable performance. The Performance and Balance modes for AMD Super Resolution give up a great deal of image quality though. That being said, if you use those modes, lower the resolution first. FSR is decent, but if someone is looking for the best possible image, it cannot beat DLSS.

