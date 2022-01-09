What are the PC requirements for God of War?

God of War is right around the corner for PC players. These are exciting times for those who haven't had the chance to play as Kratos in his Norse Saga. However, anyone itching to play the game should have an idea of whether their system can efficiently run it or not.

Upon its release, God of War was universally lauded for its graphical fidelity. With that in mind, it's sure to give many PC systems a challenge.

Minimum and recommended PC specifications for God of War

Like any other game launched through Steam, there is a detailed section for the recommended specifications. Players can always compare their system's hardware to that section. However, the requirements found on Steam for God of War are listed below.

Minimum specifications for PC:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: DirectX feature level 11_1 required

Recommended specifications for PC:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: DirectX feature level 11_1 required

All PC setups will vary, but these requirements will provide a good baseline for God of War.

When does God of War release on PC?

PlayStation titles are appearing more frequently on Steam. (Image via Sony)

Players don't have much longer to wait for Kratos to appear on the PC platform. The game will hit Steam on 14 January 2022. Though it may be a long time after the PS4 launch, at least the opportunity to play the celebrated game has arrived.

This launch follows other titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted releasing on Steam as well. The future of PlayStation titles looks promising on the PC platform.

