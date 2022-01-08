How to increase FPS in Super People CBT

Super People is still a work in progress, and while players seem to be having fun in the game so far, there are some technical limitations to the experience. Increasing FPS can be a hassle for those jumping into the battle royale for the first time, but there is hope.
Like most PC games, there are some options that players can tinker with to boost their FPS. Super People is no different in the CBT (Closed Beta Test), and there are some settings that can be altered for a better experience.
But it's important to keep in mind that messing with graphical and FPS settings in a game like Super People may not always yield the same result.
Increasing FPS in the Super People CBT
Super People looks and feels a lot like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, otherwise known as PUBG. With that in mind, it's not too surprising that some players are having issues with a consistent 60 FPS when they jump into the game.
Much of that can be attributed to the beta state of the game, but simply tuning the graphical settings can solve some of the issues.
Settings for a better FPS boost in the Super People CBT:
- Resolution - 1920 x 1080
- Display - Full Screen
- Max Frame Rate - 144 or less
- Limit Lobby Frame Rate - 144 or less
- Vertical Sync (V-sync) - Disabled
- Smooth Frame Rate - Enabled
- FPP Mode FOV - 90-100
- Overall Graphics Quality - Low/Custom
- Textures - Low
- Shadows - Very Low
- Foliage - Low
- View Distance - Low
- Shader - Very Low
- Effects - Very Low
- Anti-aliasing - Low
- Post Processing - Low
- Depth of Field - Disabled
Some of these settings can be altered to further increase FPS if players need it, but the game will decrease in visual fidelity even further. The two most important aspects are a lower resolution and ensuring that the frame rate is smooth at a set amount.
How to enter the Super People CBT
Entering the Super People Closed Beta Test is a simple process but it's also not guaranteed. Players will need to go to the store page for the game and where the purchase option would usually be, they should select the 'request access' option.
With any luck, players will get a response soon after. Using the invitation, they will be able to play through the extended period of the Super People CBT and try out the battle royale for themselves.