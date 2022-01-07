What are the PC requirements for Super People CBT?

As time passes, Super People is shaping up to be another fun, addicting battle royale title. After a successful beta test in Korea, Super People has moved onto a global closed beta test.

Plans to end the CBT were slated for December 24, 2021, but the developers saw fit to extend the deadline to a later, unknown date. It's more of an opportunity to join, play, and give the developers feedback.

Here's what the PC requirements for Super People CBT are shaping up to be.

PC requirements for Super People CBT

Super People CBT minimum system requirements

OS : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300

: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R7 370

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R7 370 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 40 GB to install

Super People CBT doesn't require a robust PC rig to run—especially compared to COD Warzone. Both the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 and AMD Radeon R7 370 were mid-range GPUs, but that was back in 2015. At this point in time, both GPUs have moved down a tier.

The same goes for the processors. Most computers these days have a minimum of 8 GB of RAM. With a few small adjustments, users will get playable framerates.

Super People CBT recommended system requirements

OS : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 40 GB to install

The recommended PC requirements are, yet again, not out of reach for an average player. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 and AMD Radeon RX 580 are mid-range GPUs, with the CPUs being in the same boat. Moreover, a typical mid-range PC will be sporting 16 GB of RAM.

How to join the Super People global CBT

Considering the Super People CBT deadline has been extended, there’s a greater opportunity to join the closed beta. If that sounds interesting, here’s what should be done:

Step 1: Visit the game’s Steam page. You’ll need a Steam account.

Step 2: Just below the screenshots and videos, click the 'Request Access' button.

From here, it’s a waiting game. However, it’s unlikely you’ll wait long. Gaining access instantly is not unheard of.

Edited by Shaheen Banu