What are the PC requirements for Super People CBT?

As time passes, Super People is shaping up to be another fun, addicting battle royale title. After a successful beta test in Korea, Super People has moved onto a global closed beta test.
Plans to end the CBT were slated for December 24, 2021, but the developers saw fit to extend the deadline to a later, unknown date. It's more of an opportunity to join, play, and give the developers feedback.
Here's what the PC requirements for Super People CBT are shaping up to be.
PC requirements for Super People CBT
Super People CBT minimum system requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R7 370
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 40 GB to install
Super People CBT doesn't require a robust PC rig to run—especially compared to COD Warzone. Both the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 and AMD Radeon R7 370 were mid-range GPUs, but that was back in 2015. At this point in time, both GPUs have moved down a tier.
The same goes for the processors. Most computers these days have a minimum of 8 GB of RAM. With a few small adjustments, users will get playable framerates.
Super People CBT recommended system requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 40 GB to install
The recommended PC requirements are, yet again, not out of reach for an average player. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 and AMD Radeon RX 580 are mid-range GPUs, with the CPUs being in the same boat. Moreover, a typical mid-range PC will be sporting 16 GB of RAM.
How to join the Super People global CBT
Considering the Super People CBT deadline has been extended, there’s a greater opportunity to join the closed beta. If that sounds interesting, here’s what should be done:
Step 1: Visit the game’s Steam page. You’ll need a Steam account.
Step 2: Just below the screenshots and videos, click the 'Request Access' button.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
From here, it’s a waiting game. However, it’s unlikely you’ll wait long. Gaining access instantly is not unheard of.