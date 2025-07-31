One key question that many players might wonder about is how to increase the Manna Vessel Charges in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Given the latest offering from the Chinese studio, Leenzee is a souls-like experience; any item that allows you to recuperate lost health is essential to progress in the game. Manna Vessels act similarly to Estus Flasks from FromSoftware's Souls series, as they restore your HP on usage.

If you are confused about how to increase Manna Vessel Charges in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, this guide will discuss how to do so.

How to increase your Manna Vessel Charges in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Manna Vessel Charges can be upgraded by visiting any Shrine in the game. Once you are at one, worship and select the Impetus Repository option. You will be able to see several vase-looking icons on the left skill tree. Unlock these to gain more Manna Vessel Charges in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Open the chest to get Forgotten Remembrance or Lost Remains (Image via 505 Games)

Keep in mind that you will need Forgotten Remembrances to unlock each node of the Manna Vessel upgrade path. You do not need Red Mercury Essences or Skill Points in this game to unlock more charges.

How to get Forgotten Remembrances in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Forgotten Remembrances can be found in the big treasure chests all around the map. These can be found in optional pathways in the various regions of the game, and you should explore so that you do not miss them. You will need one Forgotten Remembrance to unlock each charge of the Manna Vessel.

These treasure chests cannot always be found on the main path, and you will need to explore each region carefully to find them. Sometimes, you will need to deal with optional bosses before you can unlock them and get the rewards.

How to increase healing potency in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Increasing your Manna Vessel charges in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers won't increase the healing output that you get by consuming them. For this, you will need to unlock another set of skills in the same ability tree. But instead of Forgotten Remembrances, you will need Lost Remains.

Similar to Forgotten Remembrances, Lost Remains can also be found inside chests that you find throughout the world. You will need one of these to increase a small percentage of the heal that you receive after you consume a Manna Flask.

