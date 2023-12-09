How to increase max health in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora sees players progressively empower their character with new gear and upgrades thanks to RPG-lite elements. As players will spend most of their time fighting various threats around the open world, survivability is key to overcoming dangerous encounters. This aspect also includes increasing overall health, allowing players to take more damage while taking damage.

However, it is not immediately clear how players can increase their base health pool in the game. Thankfully, doing so is easy, which we will discuss in this article.

Find Bellsprig trees to increase max health in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

These dark green trees hold the essence of vitality (Image via Ubisoft)

The sandbox world of the Western Frontier is teeming with fauna and flora, with the latter to an unprecedented level of detail. Players will encounter all sorts of plants, from normal weeds to bioluminescent trees. However, some plants are more important than others as they aid in character progression.

Players looking to upgrade their health must keep an eye out for Bellsprig trees. Interacting with these trees will increase the player Na'vi's health by a bit. This tree is identifiable by its dark green, purple-tinged, pear-shaped leaves, which certainly stand out from the surrounding foliage. Its trunk has green leaves snaking amidst purple leaves.

Dozens of Bellsprig trees are scattered around the map. So, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora provides ample opportunity to explore every nook and cranny, especially with UI and HUD elements turned off for a truly immersive experience. Alternately, if players go with the Guided mode, they can check the map for purple markers that can offer a hint at Bellsprig locations.

However, telling exactly how much health is provided by each of these Bellsprig trees isn't possible as there is no numerical indication. There is an additional way of gaining more health, however. Diving into the player skill tree, players can pick three Vitality upgrades under the "Memories of the Survivor" section.

These steps, coupled with the health-enhancing plants, should help players progressively toughen so they can tackle ever-challenging encounters.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is developed and published by Ubisoft on its proprietary Snowdrop engine. The first-person open-world parkour adventure was released on December 7, 2023. It is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms, as well as streaming services like Ubisoft Plus.