Will Avatar Frontiers of Pandora be on Ubisoft Plus?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is just around the corner, with many fans excited to explore the massive open world. This era of game subscriptions makes one wonder if the game is on Ubisoft Plus as well, which is the publisher's catalog that players can subscribe to access a vast library of old and new titles.

Let's dive into the specifics and see if the game is on Ubisoft Plus, and if it is, how players can get their hands on it.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will launch day one on Ubisoft Plus

Like many other major titles from the company, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is a part of Ubisoft Plus. So, players can download and play the game at no additional cost so long as their subscription is active. Since the game has a base MSRP of $70, which is the current standard for AAA games, this is a solid alternative for players to check out without having to shell out much.

Furthermore, the game boasts a two-player co-op. Ubisoft Plus is a primarily PC service that costs $12.99 per month, so players can enjoy AAA releases at a fraction of the cost. A slightly more expensive Multi-Access plan at $14.99 a month grants access to a select library of Ubisoft games for the Xbox and PC.

Regardless of the plan players pick, in addition to playing Avatar Frontiers of Pandora on day one, players can check out many other popular games like the latest Assassin's Creed Mirage. Players only need to subscribe to the service, after which they can access the catalog and download the game, including preloading Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

What is the new Avatar game about?

Based on the highly popular sci-fi world crafted by director James Cameron, Frontiers of Pandora is the most immersive reimaging of the Na'vi. Controlling an orphaned Na'vi trained under the militaristic RDA organization, players will rebel against those who seek to hurt the tribe and lay waste in the wilderness of the Western Frontier.

As a first-person shooter, Ubisoft combines their Far Cry experience with an immersive parkour system, resulting in dense sandbox environments to explore brought to life thanks to the Snowdrop Engine. Players will become one with nature, learn the Na'vi way of life, and take down the RDA by learning new skills and abilities through the campaign.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is set to launch on December 7, 2023, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.