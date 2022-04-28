How to increase your Pocket storage in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sends players on a journey to a deserted island, where they have to build a life for themselves and the ten anthropomorphic villagers residing on the island. To do so, players will have to explore their island and collect and store a bunch of different items that will help them progress on their New Horizons journey.

However, at the beginning of their journey, players will only have enough inventory space to store about 20 items. Players will soon learn that this is not nearly sufficient storage space since the game has a lot of useful items that they will want to keep.

Thankfully, Nintendo has also added the option of increasing pocket storage in the game. Here's how players can increase their inventory space in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Steps to increase pocket storage in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

When players start off on their New Horizons journey, they will have a total of 20 storage slots available for use in their inventory. However, they will notice that this space fills up quite fast. Players can then increase their storage space by ten slots using the following steps.

Players must head into Resident Services to access the Automatic Bell Dispenser. On this machine, players will be able to spot the option to buy a Pocket organization Guide. This will cost players 5000 Nook Miles. Once bought, players will realize that the investment is worth it since their pocket storage increases from 20 to 30 slots.

However, if players want to increase their inventory space further, they can do so by following a few simple steps.

Once players have invited around three villagers to reside on their island, they will be approached by Tom Nook, who will inform them that they can now upgrade the Resident Services tent to an actual building.

Once the Resident Services building opens, players can visit the Automatic Bells Dispenser once again, where they will see a bunch of new options for them to explore. Once they select the 'Redeem Nook Miles' option, players will get to see the Ultimate Pocket Stuffing Guide for 8000 Nook Miles.

Upon purchasing this, players will get access to yet another ten storage slots in their inventory, bringing the total to 40 slots.

Increasing inventory storage in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is quite simple, although it may take players a bit of time. There is no way to increase the inventory storage beyond 40 slots as of now.

Edited by Danyal Arabi