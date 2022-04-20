What is ultimate pocket stuffing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a wonderful game that has a lot of devoted players, but it is far from perfect. Even after getting the massive and final 2.0 update, there are still things that feel amiss.

One of the biggest things players get frustrated with is storage space. Players often run out of space and have to come up with creative ways to store items.

However, there is an item that can help with item storage in New Horizons, called ultimate pocket stuffing. Here is how to get it.

Ultimate pocket stuffing and how to get it in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In Animal Crossing, ultimate pocket stuffing is an item that can be used to increase pocket storage. Gamers can hold up to 20 items in their pockets, which is an update from the previous iteration, New Leaf, where players could only hold up to 16 items in their pockets.

To use ultimate pocket stuffing, players will have to go through a few steps, which are as follows:

Buy the pocket organization guide, which increases storage to 30

After this, players can buy ultimate pocket stuffing, which increases pocket storage to 40

moo 🎀 @internetplush idea; Pocket Organization Guide but it’s for patterns and designs. idea; Pocket Organization Guide but it’s for patterns and designs. https://t.co/heyJHbbIBu

Both pocket organization guide and ultimate pocket stuffing are available after players upgrade Resident Services. To do this, the island that New Horizons gamers live on has to have five residents. Then, Resident Services will upgrade to a full-sized building and have all capabilities unlocked.

Players have to purchase both pocket organization guide and ultimate pocket stuffing from the Nook Stop. The pocket organization guide costs just 5,000 Nook Miles.

Nook Stop (Image via Nookipedia)

Using this item will make it disappear, but players will now have 10 more item slots in their pockets. They can then return to Nook Stop and purchase the ultimate pocket stuffing for 8,000 Nook Miles.

Using this item will then increase the storage in gamers' pockets to 40 items. That's the maximum, though, as there are no other items that can be purchased to increase pocket storage.

Storage furniture items can be purchased and have items placed in them to make room in pockets, though.

