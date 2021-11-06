How to unlock the Storage Shed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players come across several interesting items while playing the game. However, they tend to accumulate tons of unnecessary items over time that can either be sold or stored. While Nintendo has increased the number of items that can be stored to 5,000, and despite players having the ability to unlock up to 40 slots within their personal inventory, it still isn’t enough.

Players often find themselves on a sticky wicket, making unwanted trips to their abode to drop off unwanted items. But they can make their lives easier by using the Storage Shed, which was introduced in update 2.0.

The following section will throw more light on how players can unlock a storage shed of their own.

Animal Crossing players can access the storage shed once they've updated their game to version 2.0

Players will need to fully upgrade their house past the 500,000 Bells storage level. This can be achieved by visiting Tom Nook at Resident Services. Animal Crossing players can also purchase the Wooden storage shed via Nook Miles, but it costs 6,000 of them, which is pretty steep.

Crafting it will cost players 30 pieces of wood, hardwood, and softwood each, plus 10 iron nuggets.

The storage shed also comes in a vibrant shade of pink for players who prefer to give their islands a more modern touch.

A simple storage shed can be found in the Nook Miles shopping catalog further down the list. This one's an actual item and gets delivered the next day.

Each of these sheds can be customized like any other item in New Horizons. It is important to note that neither shed expands home storage in Animal Crossing. It just gives players easy access to what they already possess.

How does the Storage shed work?

Storage sheds aren't tied to a specific spot on Animal Crossing island. Players can place it anywhere they see fit. Furthermore, they can also be moved as per the player's convenience.

When it comes to interacting with the Shed, you’ll have two different prompts to choose from: "Put Something Away" or "Get Something Out".

As with any other item in Animal Crossing, players can add their own touches by giving the shed a color of their choice.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee