How to install PUBG Mobile 1.2 Korean (KR) version: Step-by-step guide for beginners

PUBG Mobile is one of the leading esports brands across the globe, and the title has already reached unprecedented heights in the industry. However, the game was banned the previous year due to privacy issues in some countries, and players have been searching for alternatives since then.

The PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version is one of the localized and most popular alternatives to the global version. This variant is also published by the same developing company of the original variant - Krafton Inc.

This variant of the game is restricted to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store of certain regions. However, users from other areas who desire to download the Korean version can do so in an alternative way.

This article shares a detailed guide on how to download and install the PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version on Android devices.

Detailed guide on how to download and install the PUBG Mobile KR version

Players can download the PUBG Mobile KR version (1.2) via stores like TapTap.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.)

Downloading from the TapTap store

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile Korea 1.2 update from TapTap:

Step 1: Players need to download the TapTap application from the official website. They can click this link to do the same.

Step 2: Then, they have to locate the APK file and install it. However, before the installation, players have to enable the "install from unknown source" option.

It can be enabled from: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Players must then open TapTap and search for PUBG Mobile Korea (KR).

Step 4: They can tap on the most relevant result appearing at the top and click the download button. If they already have an older version of the game installed on their device, an automatic update will progress.

Once the installation of the patches is complete, players can run the game and enjoy PUBG Mobile KR on their devices.

