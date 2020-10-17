How to install PUBG Mobile Korean version: Step-by-step guide to download game using APK + OBB files, and from TapTap Store

PUBG Mobile KR or Korea is one of the region-specific versions of PUBG Mobile. It has explicitly been made for users from the Korean and Japanese regions and consists of a wide variety of in-game cosmetics. This variant also has a unique currency, named ‘Donkatsu Medal,’ which players can use to open crates.

Some gamers look to download and try out the Korean version of PUBG Mobile. In this article, we provide detailed guides to do so.

How to install PUBG Mobile Korean version

#1 APK and OBB files

APK file: Click here

OBB file: Click here

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if not already done. Players can install the APK File, but not open it.

Step 3: Rename the OBB file to ‘main.14350.com.pubg.krmobile’ and copy it to Android/OBB/com.pubg.mobile (Create a folder with the name if there isn’t one).

After the OBB files are copied, they can open PUBG Mobile KR and enjoy playing it. The size of the APK and OBB files are 56.88 MB and 1.88 GB, respectively. Therefore, they must ensure to have enough storage space on their devices.

#2 TapTap Store

PUBG Mobile KR on TapTap Store

Step 1: First, download the TapTap app from its official website. Gamers can also click here to visit the same.

Step 2: After the app is installed, search for PUBG Mobile KR in the search bar.

Step 3: Select the most relevant option and press on the download button.

Upon completion of the installation process, players can play the game.

(The time taken for downloading the game depends on your Internet speed)

