The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite put out a beta version before releasing the global version of any update to try out the new features before they are brought out. They have now released the next iteration of the beta version, i.e., 0.19.4.

Even though the beta version was released at the start of this month, Payload 2.0 was added recently, and players can now try out this new game mode.

PUBG Mobile Lite new 0.19.4 beta update: All features recapped

#1 New Helicopter

A new vehicle — armed helicopter — has made its way into the game, and users can easily find it at the Stronghold.

An image of the armed helicopter

#2 Improved Vehicles

Like Payload 2.0 in PUBG Mobile, several new armed vehicles have been added in this mode. Also, the vehicle’s health points have been enhanced.

Armed Dacia

Armed Buggy

#3 New Location

Stronghold, a new location in the Payload mode in PUBG Mobile Lite

The stadium has been removed from the map for this mode and has been replaced by Stronghold. Gamers can find a decent amount of loot here and discover the ‘DefaultBox’s Crate,’ which consists of a few firearms and the Bomb suit.

#4 New Equipment

Bomb Suit (Image Credits: ALENO GAMING YT / YouTube)

The Bomb Suit is the new item available in-game, where damage taken from an explosive is reduced.

#5 Player ID card

The player ID can be picked up from teammates 120 seconds after their death. Users can bring back multiple teammates by using the ID in the Communication Tower.

Communication tower

Also, Super Weapon Crates have been made available at different locations.

Watch the video below to view all the features added to the Payload mode in the beta version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

