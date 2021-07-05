How to install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version: Official APK download link revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite includes similar features to PUBG Mobile, but in a slightly more toned-down fashion. It was released in August 2019 to cater to users with low-end devices, and players dive onto 2x2 islands and face off against each other in quick-paced action.

The game’s gradual rise can be credited to the regular updates that have been released. The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version came out in April, and players can update it via the Google Play Store.

They can also download it on their devices via the APK file available on the game’s official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A guide to downloading and installing PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update

Download and installation steps

Given below are the steps that the players can follow:

Step 1: The APK file is present on the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. Users should head to it by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Once they are on the webpage, they should press the “APK Download” button.

Tap on the “APK Download” option to download the PUBG Mobile Lite APK file

Shortly after that, the file will start downloading on their devices. Since the size is 610 MB, players must ensure their devices have enough space before downloading the file.

Step 3: After the download ends, they should locate and install it (the Install from Unknown Source option has to be enabled to do so).

Users are required to log in via one of the available methods

They can finally open PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices. Upon the end of the in-game patches, gamers can log in to their accounts to enjoy playing.

It is important to note that users experiencing parsing errors during installation should consider re-downloading the file and following the steps described above.

