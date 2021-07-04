How to purchase PUBG Mobile Lite BC (Battle coins) in July 2021: Step-by-step beginner's guide

Battle Coins or BCs are the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can use these BCs to buy exciting in-game accessories like character skins, weapon skins, crates, and many more items.

Players have to purchase BCs by spending real money. They can buy the required number of BCs from the in-game store or online top-up websites.

How to purchase PUBG Mobile Lite BC (Battle coins)

1) In-game

BC top-up options in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players need to follow the steps given below to purchase BCs in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Mobile gamers must first open the battle royale title and click the “BC” icon. Players have to pick any one of the top-up options that appear. They will have to make proper payments corresponding to the number of BCs.

2) SEAGM

Players need to choose the number of PUBG Mobile Lite BCs they want to purchase

Players need to follow the steps given below if they want to buy BCs from SEAGM: Mobile gamers need to click here to go to the website. They will then need to log-in or create an account. Players will then need to select the number of BCs they want to purchase and click Buy Now. They will then have to enter their PUBG Mobile Lite Player ID. Players have to make the necessary payments.

3) Midasbuy

Midasbuy website

Mobile gamers can follow the steps given below to buy BCs from Midasbuy:

Players will need to head over to the official Midasbuy website by clicking here (Midasbuy is not available in every country and the price of BCs differs from region to region) They must then select PUNBG Mobile Lite and enter their Player ID Players can then select the number of BCs they want to purchase Mobile gamers will then have to pay the proper amount

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

