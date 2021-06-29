How to top-up BC (Battle coins) in PUBG Mobile Lite for Season 26 Winner Pass

The Season 26 Winner Pass (WP) of PUBG Mobile Lite will arrive on July 1st. Players need to have a sufficient balance of Battle Coins (BC) in their in-game accounts to upgrade the WP.

The Season 25 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite will end today, June 29th. As a result, players will no longer be able to access the WP section tomorrow, i.e., June 30th.

Make the opponents fall for your beauty and skill! 💃



The Winner Pass for the new season, i.e., Season 26, will roll out on July 1st at 7:30 AM (IST). Players can then upgrade it and get their hands on the exciting rewards it offers.

Gamers must remember that to upgrade the pass, they must buy BC using real money.

Topping up BCs in PUBG Mobile Lite

Top-up options in PUBG Mobile Lite

Mobile gamers must follow these steps to do so:

They have to open the battle royale game and click the “BC” icon. PUBG Mobile Lite players will get a list of top-up options and can click on one. They must note that the Elite Pass Upgrade is worth 280 BC, and the Elite Upgrade Plus costs 800 BC. Users must then make the necessary payments as per the option selected.

Guide to upgrade WP in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players might need the Elite Upgrade or the Elite Upgrade Plus

Gamers need to follow these steps to upgrade their WP in PUBG Mobile Lite successfully:

They have to open PUBG Mobile Lite and go to the Winner Pass section. Users must then select either the Elite Pass Upgrade or the Elite Upgrade Plus and tap on the “Upgrade Pass” option. They should confirm the purchase by clicking on the “OK” button when the dialog box appears.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While the information may seem obvious to some players, several others often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

