PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for today (4th July) to get free Drifter Set

Although cosmetics do not influence the gameplay of PUBG Mobile Lite players, they actively search for ways to obtain them for free. This is because players typically need to spend BC or Battle Coins to get most of them. As this virtual currency requires paying real money, not everyone can afford to purchase it.

Fortunately for them, redeem codes are ideal for obtaining the rewards without putting in much effort. Here is the new PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code with the steps to get the rewards.

PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for today (July 4th)

Drifter Set in PUBG Mobile Lite

Redeem code: BMTFZBZQNC

Reward: Drifter Set

The duration of the Drifter Set is only one day.

Disclaimer: This PUBG Mobile Lite redemption code is currently working but might expire soon.

How to use PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code to obtain Drifter Set

As with its better version, the developers have set up a specific website for players to use the redeem code. Users can follow these steps to obtain the set:

Step 1: Players can access the Redemption Center of PUBG Mobile Lite by following this link.

After users are on the website, they have to fill in all the particulars

Step 2: On the website, users must enter their PUBG Mobile Lite ID, the redeem code provided above, and the verification code carefully.

Players need to verify the details and press okay.

Step 3: After filling out all the details, users should click on the redeem button. The player will be asked to confirm the information entered.

Step 4: They must then click okay to complete the process.

Claim the rewards from the mail section

Step 5: They will receive the set in their account within a few minutes. Users can claim the set from the mail system. Players can then equip the Drifter Set from the inventory section.

If a player faces an error stating, “Redemption Limit Reached” or “Invalid redemption code or character ID,” then it implies that the usage threshold has been crossed and the code has expired. In this case, there is no workaround for the error.

