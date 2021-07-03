PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update: APK download link for Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite follows the traditional battle royale format but offers quick-paced action. The title features 60 players per match compared to the usual 100 in PUBG Mobile.

The 0.21.0 PUBG Mobile Lite update was released in April this year. The update improved the overall gameplay experience by introducing new features to the game and fixing a few bugs.

PUBG Mobile Lite is only available on the Android platform. Players can download the latest version of the title from the Google Play Store or by using the APK file available on the game's official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update

Download process

Players can follow these steps to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update:

Step 1: As stated earlier, the PUBG Mobile Lite APK file is available on the game's official website. Players can visit the website using the link provided below:

Official PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Players must tap on the “APK Download” option to download the APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite

Step 2: Players can then click on the "Download APK" option at the bottom of the webpage. The file will be downloaded soon.

The file size is 610 MB, so players must ensure that their devices have sufficient space before downloading it.

Installation

After downloading the PUBG Mobile Lite APK file, players can follow these steps to install it on their devices:

Step 1: Players must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option on their devices.

Step 2: They should then locate and install the APK file.

Step 3: Players can then open the game.

Players are required to log in using any of the available methods to access PUBG Mobile Lite

Step 4: Once the in-game patches are complete, players will be able to access the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite. They will have to log in using any of the available methods.

Note: Players experiencing a parsing error during installation can consider re-downloading the file and following the same installation steps described above.

