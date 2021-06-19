PUBG Mobile Lite vs Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): 5 similarities between the famous battle royale titles

PUBG Mobile Lite and Battlegrounds Mobile India are variants of the globally renowned battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. However, while the former is a low-scaled variant, the latter is the Indian version of the same.

The Early Access for Battlegrounds Mobile India has been launched, and fans have started pitting this variant against other PUBG offerings to filter out the similarities and differences.

This article lists down a few relations between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite spotted so far.

Similarities between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Gameplay mechanism

An image of Battlegrounds Mobile India's gameplay

The gameplay mechanism of both titles is similar. They share the same realistic life-like gameplay approach as the original variant. The two also feature players landing on an island and fighting against each other to be the last man standing.

However, the number of players varies. Battlegrounds Mobile India features 100 players, whereas PUBG Mobile Lite sees 60 players dropping on the island.

2) Weapons and inventory

The weapons, inventory, and user interface are similar in Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Although the latter misses out on the Mosin Nagant Sniper Rifle, all other weapons are included in the armory and are the same as BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

3) Royale Pass and Winner Pass

Battlegrounds Mobile India has the same Royale Pass as the global version. Currently, it is continuing with the Royale Pass Season 19.

PUBG Mobile Lite incorporates a similar rank-based tier reward system known as Winner Pass. As of now, the title is hosting Season 25 of the WP.

4) Gyroscope feature

The gyroscope feature in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The gyroscope feature is the most beneficial feature for a BR game as it helps players control the weapon's recoil by detecting the device's motion. As they move their phones, the in-game camera rotates automatically.

Gamers can use this feature in both titles if the device supports the gyroscope mechanism.

5) Arcade mode

The Arcade modes in PUBG Mobile Lite

The Arcade mode is one of the most popular gameplay types in PUBG Mobile, where players grind and train to hone their skills. They like playing these modes as they can grind multiple matches without any deduction in rank points.

Fans can find many similarities in Battleground Mobile India's Arcade match types with PUBG Mobile Lite. Popular Arcade gameplay modes like TDM: Warehouse, Assault: The Ruins, Payload, and War are available in both titles.

