How to install Roblox on PC: Guide for beginners

Roblox is an online game platform which gives players the chance to play and create games. It is easily distinguishable by its animated Lego-like characters.

Roblox is primarily enjoyed by kids under the age of 14. These games are family friendly and provide a bright backdrop which draws kids in. Players can create their very own character upon signing up and enjoy the games available on the platform.

The games offered by this platform are created by users. So, game developers, who are searching for exposure can give it a go.

How to install Roblox on PC: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Players need to first create an account on Roblox. They will have to give their gender, date of birth, and set a password. They can then create their avatar and start exploring the massive world. Players can connect with many other users online and enjoy games together.

Players have the option of downloading Roblox Player and Roblox Studio. With Roblox Player, players can access the games, whereas with Roblox Studio, players can also develop games.

How to install Roblox Player

1. Players will have to log into Roblox

2. Players can choose any game of their choice and click the green ‘Play’ button.

3. This button triggers the download option and they will be notified via a pop-up message.

4. Players have to click on ‘Roblox’ and then confirm.

How to install Roblox Studio

1. Players will have to log into Roblox

2. They can select any game and choose the ‘Menu_Icon_Remastered’ option on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

3. Players need to then select the ‘Edit’ option.

