How to invite characters to Teapot realm in Genshin Impact: Get free Primogems and companionship EXP easily

Genshin Impact has a ton of different ways for players to gather companionship EXP and Primogems, but one of the easiest methods involves the Serenitea Pot. Players can take advantage of the teapot to grab easy Primogems, along with boosting their character's companionship levels by a ton. Farming in this manner doesn't take any resin, and only requires time and easily farmable resources from the world.

Players can learn how to utilize the Serenitea Pot to station their favorite Genshin Impact characters and gain a ton of rewards here.

How can players invite characters to Genshin Impact's Serenitea Pot?

Inviting companions to the Serenitea Pot is easy, and all players will need to do is acquire the Realm Dispatch. This item can be gained by completing a short quest granted by Tubby known as Idle Teapot Talk.

To complete this quest, you'll need to speak to Tubby in the Serenitea Pot for a short while, and at the end of the conversation, he will present you with the Realm Dispatch. Once this is owned, you can invite any of your characters into the teapot.

Once you've acquired the Realm Dispatch, inviting characters is as simple as opening the Placement menu in the Serenitea Pot. You'll have to tap the hand-shaped icon at the top right of the screen and navigate to the companions tab in the options. Characters can be placed indoors or outdoors, though you'll have to be wary of the load limit of the area.

Once you've invited a character, you can go up to them and begin a conversation, with several topics unlocking based on your companionship level with the character. After you've finished talking to them, you can head back outside to talk to Tubby, and when accessing the Realm Currency menu, you will see a small chest icon.

This chest icon will slowly turn purple over time as it accumulates companionship EXP. Upon clicking it, the EXP will be dispersed to all of the characters inside the Serenitea Pot, boosting their companionship level by a significant amount.

Fans who are grinding for a Genshin Impact character's voicelines or namecards will want to make sure they are taking advantage of this, as it is one of the fastest ways to boost companionship level.

How to use furnishing sets for Primogems in Genshin Impact

Stationing characters can also provide a ton of easy Primogems, thanks to the Teapot's gift system. By furnishing certain areas with a corresponding group of furniture, players can complete Furnishing Sets.

Certain characters like different sets of furniture, and if they are placed close to the set, they will comment on it before providing the player with some Primogems as a reward.

To deploy furnishing sets, you'll need to open the Placement menu before navigating to the Outdoor or Indoor Set section. Tapping this will bring up a list of sets, and you'll need to have each of the required furnishings in the set to place it down. Once all of the required items are ready, you can place the whole set down, and then station the character you want to interact with near the set.

Upon interacting with the character near the furnishing set, a new option will pop up, and the character will relay their thoughts and then offer 20 Primogems.

Players can see a list of which characters like which furnishing sets by clicking the small circular icon above the furnishing set. By taking advantage of this feature, players can grab a ton of easy Primogems.

Genshin Impact's Serenitea Pot has a lot of hidden features that players may not be taking advantage of.

