How to invite friends in Fall Guys on PS4 and PS5

Fall Guys took the world by storm when it was first released. The PC game was immensely popular despite leaving out several other consoles.

The game has now gone free-to-play and has also gone cross-platform. After its initial release, it's popularity had cooled off a bit, but now that it's available for more players, it should get more traction and play-time.

Fall Guys is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It's a good game, but it's much better with friends.

LonelyGoomba @LonelyGoomba They uploaded a Fall Guys trailer here by mistake They uploaded a Fall Guys trailer here by mistake 😭 https://t.co/E8ytYsvXkN

It's been out on PlayStation 4 and 5 for longer than the other platforms, so the player base there might be bigger. As such, it's important to know how to invite friends on PlayStation 4 and 5. Here's how.

A guide to playing with friends in Fall Guys for PlayStation 4 and 5 users

Inviting friends is fairly simple and straightforward. It's also similar to other games on PlayStation. Here are the steps:

Open the game on the PlayStation device. Push the Touch Pad to open the Friends menu once the game is loaded in. Select the friend(s) that needs the invite. Click the invite button. Wait for them to join the game.

Alternatively, on PlayStation, other players can be invited via the Party Menu. Here are the instructions for that method:

Open the game on PlayStation 4 or 5. Press the right analog stick (R3 button) to open up the Party Menu. Select the friend(s) that needs an invite. Click X to send out the invitation. Wait for the player to join.

Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 @FallGuysGame I convinced the whole Fall Guys team that this was a great idea and spent a lot of money on it



Please can you share it?



I don't want to lose my job I convinced the whole Fall Guys team that this was a great idea and spent a lot of money on itPlease can you share it?I don't want to lose my job https://t.co/2feaMJsfmM

There is a third method that avoids an issue that many players have reported Fall Guys has. In the game, their friends lists were blacked out so they couldn't invite them. The game reportedly had some issues when it was being made free-to-play and cross platform, and that's sometimes shown in inviting friends.

Here's how to avoid that:

Open the game. Press the PlayStation button. Click the game's icon. Click to Invite to Fall Guys. Select the friend or friends that should be invited. Press X on the invite button. ' Wait to see the player join.

If the issue persists and players are not receiving or unable to send invites on a PlayStation device, contacting either Sony or Mediatonic may be in order. Restarting the device or the application may also work to solve any persistent issues.

Fall Guys is considered a platform battle royale, which is probably what helped it become so popular. Battle royales are all the rage right now and a unique take on the genre helps the Mediatonic game to stand out in a crowd.

Charactersin the game (Image via Mediatonic)

The game can have up to 60 players who control colorful creatures and compete against each other. They do so in a series of randomly selected mini-games, like an obstacle course or a game of tag.

The game just went free-to-play a few days ago, so it is at the height of its "re-release" popularity.

