How to invite friends in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 players are struggling to get into the game's servers, and when they do, they want to play with their friends. Gaming with pals is a recipe for a good time, and the popularity of online gaming has made it easier to indulge in it.

In OW2, it isn't difficult to invite a friend to the party and start up a match. Of course, this means getting into the game in the first place. Once that happens, players can invite a single companion or more to form a complete group through the main menu's Social option.

Adding and inviting friends in Overwatch 2

Adding friends in OW2

Enter the BattleTag here to add a friend in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

The Social tab is where just about every interaction with a friend and the Friends list will take place. To invite a buddy to play with you, you need to first add them. This is how you do that:

Load Overwatch 2 and get to the main menu.

Hover over your username in the top right to see the BattleTag and give it to a friend if they would like to do the adding. Otherwise, ask them to offer you their BattleTag by viewing it the same way.

Now open the Social tab from the main menu, listed under Battle Pass. The Friends list will automatically open.

Select the Add Friends option to the right.

Enter the friend's BattleTag, along with the numbers that come after the pound sign (#).

Click Send Request, and the friend will receive a notification that they can either accept or decline.

Inviting friends in OW2

Select a friend from the list to invite them to the group (Image via Blizzard)

After the friend has accepted the request sent, they will appear on the Friends list. This will also show their current status, such as online with Battle.net, offline, or in Overwatch 2 ready to play. Once they are on the Friends list, inviting them is simple:

Hover over the friend's name on the Friends list.

Select the plus sign (+) by their name to invite them to a group.

This will make the individual sending the invitation the group leader, and a crown will be placed above their name in the lobby.

The invite will notify the friend, and they can accept it to join the group.

How to begin playing

Friends can play together to dominate (Image via Blizzard)

Playing Overwatch 2 with a group is easy:

Navigate back to the main menu after the invited friend or friends have joined.

Select the Play option, which is first on the list.

Choose which mode to play and confirm.

Matchmaking will begin, and the team will eventually be put into a game of Overwatch 2.

Only the group leader — the one who sent the invite and has the crown — can choose to begin a match. The other players can speak to the group leader and provide their input, but the ultimate control of starting a game is out of their hands.

