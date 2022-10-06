5 games like Overwatch 2 for PS5

Overwatch 2 is now live on PS5, as well as other platforms, changing the game into a free-to-play experience. The queue times are incredibly stacked right now, making it difficult for players at nearly all hours of the day to get a few matches in. On top of that, there are also crashes to deal with.

This may lead to fans wanting to compete in another fun free-to-play shooter. Thankfully, there is a wealth of other options. When it comes to the criteria for this list, they are all free-to-play shooters, instead of hero shooters, which aren't easily found on the market these days.

All of these games offer something for players looking to hop into a shooter without really investing money. Here are some great games for the PS5, if you like Overwatch 2.

5 games to try on PS5 if you like Overwatch 2

1) Paladins

Overwatch and Paladins both made their introductions around the same time, but Blizzard’s hero shooter was the first to be released. The two games are hero shooters, and while some of the character archetypes are similar, they are starkly different games.

Many Overwatch 2 players have accused it of being a clone for years, but they are certainly different titles. Hi Rez Studios/Evil Mojo Games regularly releases new characters and content across all platforms it is available on, including the PS5.

There are currently 56 champions available for Paladins, which also uses a card system to build loadouts that enhance the champions’ skills in a variety of ways. Each player’s style can differ thanks to this system.

2) Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone (CoD: Warzone) is a staple in the Battle Royale genre, and is also very much free-to-play. It offers a gritty, more realistic shooter, where you can either group or go solo, to be the last one standing.

It can feel like pure, unadulterated chaos, and plays exactly like the regular Call of Duty. If you do purchase Modern Warfare 2, you can also play the team-based modes that CoD is so famous for. Both Warzone and Overwatch are excellent, popular free-to-play shooters that are worth investing time into. In fact, Warzone is all set to evolve again, with Warzone 2.0.

3) Fortnite

One can’t really talk about free-to-play games these days without taking Fortnite into account. Overwatch 2 is the new kid on the block, but its predecessor predates Fortnite by about a year. Now they both exist in the free-to-play space, but the building system of Fortnite might not be for everyone.

With that in mind, they also offer a mode now without the building mechanic, for players that want a more traditional, free-to-play shooter experience. It even offers its PVE mode - Save the World - in the “Discover” menu of Epic Games’ Battle Royale.

4) Apex Legends

Battle Royale games are still ominpresent in the world of free-to-play shooters. Apex Legends is for Overwatch 2 fans who still love and believe in teamwork, something that is essential to Apex Legends' team-based matches. It’s also similar to Overwatch 2 in that each Legend (character) has its own abilities that need to be dealt with.

It has a sharp, futuristic style, and also regularly updates with more characters, skins, and game modes, much like the other games in this list. Players will have to learn when and how to use their Ultimate ability in order to gain an advantage, without putting themselves at risk against other teams.

5) Gundam Evolution

Gundam Evolution is the other most recent hero shooter on the market, and stars the designs from the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. A team-based free-to-play shooter, players start with 12 mobile suits and have access to 3 game modes. It features casual, ranked (after 20 matches/purchasing the battle pass), and custom modes.

Bandai Namco's shooter has a sleek, gorgeous look, and the mobile suits, despite being a massive hunk of machinery, move quite well. Each mobile suit can perform a wide variety of things and they have their own unique design, ability, and use, much like the cast of Overwatch 2. The difference is that Gundam Evolution doesn’t use a class system.

While there are many other interesting shooters on PlayStation 5, these are among the best when it comes to free-to-play shooters that come with team-based elements.

Poll : 0 votes