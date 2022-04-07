Top 5 games like Valorant in 2022

Valorant, the popular competitive shooter game from Riot Games, has been a huge hit for its MOBA-like take on the shooter genre. However, this isn’t the only shooter game on the market in 2022 that provides this unique experience.

Titles like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, and others have paved the way for shooters in the past and have impacted the genre itself in a huge way. For instance, Riot's take on competitive shooter games finds close resemblance to CSGO in terms of gameplay, however, it still stands out as it introduces new elements.

For those who have already found themselves invested in the shooter game for a long time, this article will be suggesting five titles that give a similar experience.

Five games that are similar to Valorant

Out of the various shooter games that are on the market at the moment, it is hard to pick ones that exactly replicate Valorant. So to speak, the following is a list of five games that give a familiar experience:

1) Counter-Strike Global Offensive

CSGO is a must play game for any shooter enthusiast (Image via Valve)

The competitive shooter has been one of the most popular free-to-play games in 2022 and shares a lot of similarities with Valorant’s weapon mechanics. Unlike Riot’s take on the genre, CSGO is more like a simpler version that doesn’t involve unique agents with their abilities.

However, the game continues to be one of the hardest to learn as it provides intricate utilities and maps that require tremendous coordination.

Players who have really good raw aiming and have basic shooter concepts will find it easy to adapt to the game.

2) Paladins

Paladins is Overwatch-like free to play game (Image via Hi Rez Studios)

Paladins is a free-to-play game that provides a fun shooter experience through characters who have special abilities. The ability part is something that Valorant fans will find similar to the shooter game.

The game also has similarities to Overwatch so players can enjoy the best of both worlds. So, fans of Valorant will surely enjoy this game.

3) Rainbow Six Siege

Competitive yet tactical Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

The tactical shooter continues to be a uniquely competitive game that focuses on multiple aspects like gadgets and operators. Like Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege also provides a one-of-a-kind experience through its operators and maps.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game Boom! Big reveal! Unlock unique Rick and Morty bundles for both Fuze and Doc as well as an exclusive Operator Card background. Boom! Big reveal! Unlock unique Rick and Morty bundles for both Fuze and Doc as well as an exclusive Operator Card background. https://t.co/TKH6KjqrjE

Furthermore, Rainbow Six Siege is highly tactical in nature, for which players are required to have good coordination.

4) Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a great free to play game (Image via Respawn)

Apex Legends is widely known for being a battle royale game, however, it also provides a 3v3 arena mode. Players can hop into the game as any legend of choice.

In terms of gameplay, Apex Legends is also high paced, which brings its own charm. So those who are into this type of gameplay will surely enjoy it.

5) Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Captain Price in COD: MW poster (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is the final game on the list, as it is known to have its very own search and destroy game mode. Apart from that, the game also provides a huge range of different modes that keeps the multiplayer experience fun.

Along with a fun multiplayer experience, Call of Duty Modern Warfare also comes with a great campaign storyline which will be continuing soon with another upcoming sequel.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author and doesn't follow a specific order.

