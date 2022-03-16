How to join the Arkesia Grand Prix event in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has an exciting in-game event going on at the moment known as the Arkesia Grand Prix.

The Arkesia Grand Prix is different from the typical content in this MMORPG from Smilegate. There is no treasure hunting, boss fighting, or PvP interactions. Instead, players are put right into a fast-paced race.

In a seven-on-seven race, players can take to the course daily to try and earn some of the great rewards as they are transformed into a Naruni. To do so, they just need to speak to the NPC who manages the races.

How to enter the Arkesia Grand Prix in Lost Ark

Finding and talking to the Arkesia Grand Prix Manager will allow players to participate (Image via Smilegate)

There is one requirement for players to complete before they can enter the Arkesia Grand Prix event in Lost Ark. Once that is met, they can take part in the daily races.

To enter the Grand Prix, players need to:

Reach level 50

Find the Arkesia Grand Prix Manager in any major city

Speak to the Arkesia Grand Prix Manager

The NPC will provide quests regarding the Grand Prix

Select to race in the Arkesia Grand Prix

The manager NPC is denoted by a pink marker on the map and can be found in any of the major hub cities in the game. Players can only accept the quest and complete a race once per day.

This event is roster-locked, meaning it is account-based rather than character-based. Players who participate in a race with a character cannot switch to a different character to complete the race on the same day.

Race start times

Players racing in the Arkesia Grand Prix event (Image via Smilegate)

Races for the Arkesia Grand Prix event in Lost Ark have set start times. They start at every even hour of the day, such as 2 AM, 4 AM, 6 AM, and so on. Daylight Saving in certain areas of the world may have changed it to odd hours for some.

To verify, players can simply approach the Arkesia Grand Prix Manager NPC to see if a race is about to begin. If there is no indication of a race starting, players can wait for an hour and check if that is the appropriate time.

Edited by Mayank Shete