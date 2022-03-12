What is the release date for the Grand Prix event in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark has undergone a huge update for March that includes tons of buffs and nerfs, along with some fun new gameplay modes. The apex of the event is the Grand Prix Event, which has some pretty strange rules of entry.

The March Update went live on March 10, and it is packed with new stuff. The best part is that the new content, including the Grand Prix, is available for players to enjoy right now.

What is the Arkesia Grand Prix in Lost Ark?

The Arkesia Grand Prix is the new game mode introduced to Lost Ark in the March update. It was made available with the update and will remain available until April.

The Grand Prix is a racing minigame most comparable to Mario Kart that transforms players into lovable cartoon dinosaurs. While racing around the track, players can attack each other and leave traps to hamper progress.

The race is team-based, with seven players on each team competing for the best performance overall. The minigame is fun and new for the already enormous variety of gameplay options.

The Grand Prix rewards players with yet another in-game currency, Arkesia Event Coins. These can be used to purchase a variety of exclusive cosmetics and items.

How to play the Arkesia Grand Prix

As mentioned, the Grand Prix is available to play today in Lost Ark and will remain so until April. During that time, the event has an easy path to enter but is time-specific.

Grand Prix races occur every even-numbered hour. To enter, NPCs marked with pink exclamation points are present throughout the map. Players can find one in any major city, and there will be a big white portal in front of them.

Players must be on-time at the moment to enter the race. Those who intend to enter the race at 2:00 must approach the NPC by that time to compete.

Players can only compete in the Arkesia Grand Prix once per day, and it is considered a daily quest. Those with multiple characters can only take on the race with one character from their roster. The player must be at or above level 50 to enter the race.

The Arkesia Grand Prix is one of the most interesting new events in Lost Ark. It shows that Smilegate RPG is dedicated to adding fun new events to keep this hit game exciting.

