How to join closed beta test for Super People

Super People has been going through extensive testing, with players being the primary source of feedback. After a testing period in Korea, the game's closed beta was opened up globally for far more gamers to join the battle royale action.

But as the CBT name suggests, not everyone who wants to play will be able to join the fun. Until Super People is released or an open beta goes into effect, hopeful users may need to wait in line to try their hand at the PUBG successor.

While waiting in line is never ideal, getting into that line for Super People is fairly simple.

How to get access to Super People closed beta test

There is no specific website that players need to access the closed beta test, which is a relief. Instead, they need to open up Steam and search for the Super People home page.

Most games on Steam will have a button to purchase the game underneath the main images and descriptions. Rather than a purchase button, Super People will have one to request access to the game's open beta test.

Gamers need to select this if they wish to jump into the game. According to the page, they will be chosen based on how many are required as the test goes on, but it seems that most users are granted access instantly.

Whether this trend continues remains to be seen, so fans of the Super People battle royale should try their hand at the game as soon as they can. Aside from getting into the closed beta test, there is also the matter of how long the period will last.

How long will the closed beta test continue for Super People?

The beta has been extended for the time being (Image via Wonder Games)

The closed beta test began in early December and was only scheduled for about a month. However, Wonder Games needed some more time in the testing phase, which was extended. For how long that period was left indefinite, and it could be weeks or months.

As for the official release, fans can expect a more complete game in early 2022. Again, that leaves the time frame open-ended, but it also means there has to be some end in sight for the closed beta testing period.

Edited by Ravi Iyer