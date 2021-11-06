How to join a guild in Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run Kingdom is a multiplayer game that mobile gamers can enjoy with their friends. It is available on Android and iOS gaming platforms.

The mobile game has a vast range of characters that players can choose from. Due to the multiplayer nature of Cookie Run Kingdom, mobile gamers can also join/create their guild.

Players can join a guild as well as create their own guild in Cookie Run Kingdom

Players need to follow the steps given below to join a guild in Cookie Run Kingdom:

"JOIN A GUILD" option is present at the top-left corner of the screen (Image via YouTube/Jonooit)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open Cookie Run Kingdom and then tap on the “JOIN A GUILD” option on their screen.

Recommended guilds (Image via YouTube/Jonooit)

Step 2: Once the Guild tab opens, players will see a list of guilds that they can join. Users can select any one of them.

Alternatively, if a player wants to join a specific guild, they can search for the name of the guild in the search bar.

Note: The guilds in Cookie Run Kingdom are recommended on the basis of kingdom levels or in-game activities. Therefore, players cannot readily join any guild of their choice. They will have to prove themselves suitable to join the guild first.

Players can create their own guild (Image via YouTube/Jonooit)

Mobile gamers also have the option to build their own guild in Cookie Run Kingdom. They will have to spend 500 crystals to create one. In this case, they will have to tap on the “Create Guild” option at the bottom of the list of suggested guilds.

Note: Players must remember that they will be able to join the guilds of the particular server to which they belong. Joining cross-server guilds in Cookie Run Kingdom is not possible.

Users also have the option to leave a guild if they are not satisfied with it. This will be followed by a cooldown period of 24 hours where they cannot join any new guilds or create a guild of their own.

