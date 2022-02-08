How to kill Waltz in Dying Light 2

Waltz plays an important role in the story of Dying Light 2 Stay Human as the villain.

The player, portraying Aiden Caldwell, will encounter Waltz several times throughout the game. Eventually, those encounters will culminate in a massive boss battle where they'll need to finish him once and for all.

Killing Waltz signifies the end of the main story. The fight is broken up into four phases and is truly just a gigantic brawl between the two characters. Timing and patience will be essential in how you defeat him.

How to beat Waltz in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Phase 1

The first phase begins with Waltz throwing you onto a platform. He will come at you with wild attacks, but they can be dodged. When he lights up and jumps into the air, dodge backwards to avoid his ground pound shockwave ability.

When you dodge, Waltz's guard will be down for you to attack. Hit him as many times as it takes to lower his health. You'll know you've done the job when a cut-scene kicks in.

Phase 2

Waltz will use the smoke as cover to throw you off (Image via Techland)

Phase two of this Dying Light 2 Stay Human boss battle sees Waltz become a bit tricky. He will run in and out of the smoke that is filing into the room. Every so often, he will appear and charge at you.

Stay in the center and keep your focus on him. His attacks are mostly the same as phase one, but are just coming at a different pace. Dodge and attack when you get the chance to deplete his health and trigger another cut-scene.

Phase 3

When the cutscene ends, phase three will begin. Waltz will use an inhibitor and jump across some platforms. Climb up and chase him, but be aware of some new attacks in his arsenal.

Dodge them, especially his new sweeping maneuver, just as you did before. Attack when you can get close enough and back off when he starts to come at you again. Do this long enough and Aiden will start turning into his monster form.

Phase 4

You'll have an important choice to make after defeating Waltz in Dying Light 2 (Image via Techland)

In monster form, you can take Waltz's health down with one hit and begin phase four. This is the easiest phase of this Dying Light 2 fight. Waltz will make his way back to ground level. Jump down with him.

Simply deliver an onslaught of hits to Waltz, as Aiden's monster form will keep you from incurring too much damage. Keep attacking Waltz until he's down for the count and you've killed him.

