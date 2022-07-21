How to launch Genshin Impact via Steam

A great aspect of Steam is that it is not just a storefront. Steam also acts as a library for a player’s games, even for titles that aren’t technically available on Steam. Take Genshin Impact, for example. Fans can’t “purchase” the title on Steam, and it has its own launcher and can be acquired via other app stores it’s available on, like the PlayStation Store.

If players want to keep their library of games nice and tidy, they can add titles directly to Steam. That way, it won't get confusing trying to keep track of which games are connected to this launcher or that launcher. Also, Steam’s UI is also incredibly easy to use.

Should players wish to dive straight into miHoYo’s open-world gacha game, Genchin Impact, they can do so using Steam as their way of launching the game. Here is how fans of Genshin Impact can play the game on Steam.

Playing Genshin Impact using Steam isn't that hard

Adding games that aren't available on Steam (Image via Sportskeeda)

As mentioned before, the game cannot be purchased on Steam; instead, gamers have to add the game using Steam’s in-app features. It’s a very simple and straightforward process, though it is best done using the game’s own launcher. Here is how to do it:

Step 1 : If you haven’t already done it, install the game. You can download it from the game’s official website.

From there on, the game can be launched straight from Steam. If the game’s official launcher was added, it will start the launcher. More importantly, the game will be listed alongside the other games in your library.

For those that haven’t had a chance to try Genshin Impact, maybe now is the time to consider adding it to Steam and playing the game.

The game mixes open-world, action, and RPG elements, along with “gacha” mechanics wrapped in an anime aesthetic. The game is developed by Chinese studio HoYoverse. However, the game operates purely online, so it cannot be played without an internet service.

Typical of open-world action RPGs, there are various locations to explore and loot to find. Most importantly, players control more than just their character. They have sway over an entire party, all with their own personalities and unique abilities.

