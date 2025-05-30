How to level up fast in Elden Ring Nightreign

In Elden Ring Nightreign, the key to leveling up quickly is knowing where to go and what to prioritize the moment you arrive in Limveld. You always start at level 1, so every second counts when it comes to gaining Runes, gearing up, and hitting Sites of Grace to increase your stats before stronger enemies show up.

Here's a guide to leveling up quickly in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Methods to level up fast in Elden Ring Nightreign

Start taking down enemies after landing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

Once you drop into Limveld with your team in Elden Ring Nightreign, your first move should be to take down nearby weak enemies. This gets you just enough Runes to reach level 2. Don’t waste time roaming around — clear a group, grab their loot, and move on. These early enemies are meant to get you started, so clean them up quickly.

Use Sites of Grace right away

Site of Grace in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

After collecting your first few Runes, head straight to a nearby Site of Grace. These checkpoints let you spend Runes to level up. You can access the level-up menu by interacting with the Grace — this is how you grow your character and increase attributes, but you’ll need to manually click on the arrow on your stat screen to confirm the next level.

Pick locations that give more Runes

Once you’ve leveled up once or twice, aim for useful points of interest:

Enemy strongholds are ideal for farming Runes, getting better items, and finding basic equipment.

are ideal for farming Runes, getting better items, and finding basic equipment. Churches help increase your number of flasks, giving you more healing options early.

help increase your number of flasks, giving you more healing options early. Tunnels are where you'll find Smithing Stones — essential later on for weapon upgrades, though not required immediately.

If you come across a stonesword, it can be used to open up Evergaol, where you’ll find tougher minibosses.

Move fast — use what’s around you

Nightreign’s map gives you several tools to cover ground quickly:

Use spirit birds to cross long distances.

to cross long distances. Use spiritstreams to leap up cliffs.

to leap up cliffs. Look for walls marked with The Climbing Paint to scale them directly.

to scale them directly. No fall damage means you can jump off most heights to save time.

Speed is crucial here. The quicker you reach points of interest and Sites of Grace, the more Runes you’ll accumulate before tougher enemies arrive. That’s how you stay ahead in levels.

Level-ups are tied to character

Each character has its attributes. Some stats are easier to level depending on your choice, but there are no class restrictions regarding weapons or gear. As long as you meet the level requirements, any character can use what they find.

Final note: Don’t sit on Runes

In Nightreign, dying with unspent Runes means losing them. Spend them as soon as you find a Site of Grace.

Leveling early is more important than saving up for a big upgrade later. Every stat point makes a difference when facing stronger enemies or mini-bosses later in a match.

