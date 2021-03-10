How to level up quickly in Free Fire's OB26 update

Leveling up quickly in Free Fire has always been an aspect of the game that certifies a player's experience level. The EXP level in the game is displayed at the top of each player's profile.

Though there is no official announcement on the maximum level that players can reach in the game, attaining greater EXP levels has always been a matter of pride and outstanding achievement.

Though the data is unofficial, according to some sources, the highest EXP levels displayed on a player's profile are around 87-95.

Hence, it is evident that players have to struggle and grind a lot to attain such EXP levels in Free Fire. This article shares some essential tips that can allow players to level up very quickly.

Best tips to level up quickly in Free Fire's OB26 update in March 2021

#1 - Using EXP cards

Double EXP card in Free Fire

Using EXP cards is the best option that players can use to level up faster in Free Fire. There are two types of EXP cards. One boosts the EXP gained after each match by 50%, and the other increases the same by 100%.

Players can either buy these cards from the 'Store' or acquire them for free from their guild or various events.

#2 - Playing ranked matches

Players can always play more and more Ranked matches to boost their EXP levels. It has been checked and observed that the amount of EXP gained in a classic match is way lesser than the EXP gained from a ranked game.

Playing the Team Deathmatch mode can also offer a significant boost in EXP levels.

#3 - Surviving till the last

Be it the ranked or classic modes, surviving till the end and getting the Booyah matters the most while gathering EXP. Players who stay till the end and get the Booyah accumulate more EXPs than those who acquire more kills and die early.

Hence, it is recommended that gamers play safely and try to survive till the last stages of a round to gain the most EXP from each match.

