How to level up quickly in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Feb 06, 2025 19:37 GMT
How to level up quickly in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
This guide will help you level up quickly in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The only way to increase your Main level in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is by leveling up other stats, such as Strength, Agility, Vitality, and Speech. Thus, the best way to level up quickly is by finding the most efficient methods to increase your other in-game stats. To do so, you can engage in multiple activities, such as sprinting, fighting with certain weapons, and conversations.

This guide explains how to level up quickly in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Level up quickly

Level up Speech

Haggle to increase Speech XP (Image via Deep Silver)
Haggle to increase Speech XP (Image via Deep Silver)

The Speech stat is perhaps one of the most challenging to level up. To increase your level, you must engage in conversations. The game judges how good you are at talking to characters in various situations.

also-read-trending Trending

Unfortunately, you can't practice speech as easily as other skills like Strength and Vitality. You can progress through the game's story to engage in speech and haggle with merchants at markets. Haggling properly for items you wish to buy can increase your Speech stat.

Apart from that, you can also purchase and read books from Scribes.

Level up Vitality

Sprinting should be prioritized to level up your Vitality in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Overall movement, such as jumping and vaulting, can often help you increase this stat. It's recommended to let go of your horse and focus on your character's physical movement.

Traveling from one area to another on foot or participating in fights often can also help boost your Vitality stat.

Level up Agility

Increase Agility in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)
Increase Agility in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

To level up your Agility stat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, focus on using smaller weapons during combat. These will help you attain greater speed during fights and see you gain Agility XP.

Daggers or one-handed swords are perfect examples of faster weapons. You can also use bows in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to further increase your Agility. Prioritize dodging during battle and keep moving during fights.

Level up Strength

Use heavy armor for Strength (Image via Deep Silver)
Use heavy armor for Strength (Image via Deep Silver)

Finally, to level up faster in the game, you must level up your Strength. To do so, use weapons that have high strength during combat. Two-handed swords are a good example. Furthermore, you may also wear heavy armor during your fights to become stronger.

You can also participate in Archery Competitions or fight bandits to increase your Strength in the game. These are unique situations that make you stronger.

Those are the stats you should level up to increase your Main level in the game. Use weapons to your advantage and take up fights regularly to increase XP across multiple domains.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
हिन्दी